Who plays Atom Smasher's uncle in Black Adam? That surprise cameo explained

Black Adam introduces the Justice Society of America, made up of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher. They go up against Dwayne Johnson's titular Black Adam, the champion of Khandaq who's been asleep for millennia.

But, it turns out Atom Smasher isn't the first incarnation of the hero – that honor goes to his uncle, who we meet in the movie in a quick cameo. You might recognise the actor playing Uncle Al, though. We've got the lowdown on that cameo right here – but be warned that there are Black Adam spoilers below, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Who plays Atom Smasher's uncle in Black Adam?

(Image credit: HBO)

When we're introduced to Centineo's Atom Smasher, real name Al Rothstein, he's on FaceTime with his uncle, the original Atom named Uncle Al. But who's that on the phone screen? It's none other than Henry Winkler, who famously played the Fonz in Happy Days. You might also recognize him from his roles in Barry, The French Dispatch, Arrested Development, and many, many more films and TV shows.

In the comics, Al Pratt is actually the godfather of Al Rothstein rather than his uncle, and he also went by the superhero name Atom.

Sadly, Uncle Al doesn't have a bigger role than this one, brief cameo. Instead, his nephew takes the reins as Atom Smasher, though he's still got a lot to learn when it comes to being a hero. Al Rothstein also wears his uncle's Atom Smasher super suit in the movie.

