Margot Robbie explains how Birds of Prey will relate to Suicide Squad and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

Don't call Birds of Prey a sequel. Despite Margot Robbie returning to cinemas as Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad, the upcoming movie has little to do with David Ayer's anitihero team-up.

"It's very much like the comic books where you pick up in a totally different place, and it doesn't directly link to what happened before," Robbie tells our sister publication Total Film magazine . "But at the same time it's not such a leap that you're like, 'Oh, what's going on?!'"

Director Cathy Yan adds that Birds of Prey is "definitely a standalone movie" with fleeting connections to Suicide Squad, such as Harley having the same mallet. "It was really fun to create our own movie, and to not feel like it had to be a sequel or a continuation of Suicide Squad," she says.

There is, however, still the question of how both Birds of Prey and the 2016 Suicide Squad will relate to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is heading to cinemas in 2021. Another rulebook-shredder, the movie will play fast and loose with standard sequel convention. Robbie describes that film as another different ‘iteration’ that won’t be a direct follow-on, much like how comics would chop and change.

“Tonally, David Ayer’s world looks different to [Birds’] world, which will look different to James’s world," she says. "So, no, there’s not a direct connection. But like the comics, it doesn’t cancel out one or the other.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Robbie, Yan and the cast speak in detail about the movie with Total Film magazine for the latest issue’s cover feature. The new issue hits shelves on December 20. Birds of Prey opens in cinemas on February 7.

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers, like the one below, delivered directly to your doormat before the magazine hits shelves? What are you waiting for?

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

We’re currently running a subscription offer where you can subscribe for as little as £20.50 for six months, and you’ll also get two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop! Vinyl figures free! Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply.)