BioWare director shares and very quickly deletes Dragon Age Dreadwolf post because it was too spoilery

Following the new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf news yesterday, BioWare director Michael Gamble shared and quickly deleted a post for spoiling too much about the upcoming game.

On December 4, aka Dragon Age Day, BioWare celebrated the annual event by finally sharing some news about its upcoming RPG. We finally got a new Dragon Age Dreadwolf teaser which gave us a good look at Thedas, promised locations we've "never heard of before," and revealed we'd be getting a more in-depth reveal in 'Summer 2024' - which is something to look forward to.

In all the excitement, Gamble shared something on Twitter but deleted it shortly after. "Deleted my post about Dreadwolf because I realized it might be too teasery," the developer revealed in a follow-up tweet.

The only problem is that Gamble was so quick on the delete button that barely any Dragon Age fans got to see what the original post was. I've searched everywhere and can't seem to find any trace of the original tweet, which is actually kind of impressive considering how easy it is to screenshot things.

Deleted my post about Dreadwolf because i realized it might be too teasery...😐December 4, 2023

"SCREENSHOTS!!!!! I NEED SCREENSHOTS!!!!!!" one Twitter user has responded to Gamble's tweet. "It’s all good. You can make it up to us by posting about the next Mass Effect game! We’ll call it even," another has suggested - although there's little chance of this happening considering just last month we got a new Mass Effect 5 teaser trailer for N7 Day. There are also a few people who claim to have seen it but who suddenly go silent when asked for a rundown of what they saw - which seems a little suspicious.

For now, we'll just have to hope someone (mainly Gamble) shares the post again or wait for that summer 2024 window for some more news.