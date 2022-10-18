Jim Parsons responds after a Sheldon scene is cut from The Big Bang Theory reruns

Jim Parsons has responded following reports that a scene involving Sheldon was cut from reruns of The Big Bang Theory.

The scene in question is from the pilot episode that aired some fifteen years ago on CBS. According to the book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (via TVLine (opens in new tab)), the scene saw Sheldon and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) go to a sperm bank for high IQ donors. The pair, in an attempt to make a little cash, begin filling out the forms – only to decide against it at the last minute.

"At the time, the sperm bank scene didn’t bother me. Looking back, it was out of place, but there was no way for the producers to know…" Parsons said, via Cinemablend (opens in new tab). "Nobody knew who Sheldon was yet, so the live audience accepted it for what it was. But it is confusing information now, and I get why Chuck took it out of syndication because the episode is much stronger and more special without it."

Sheldon was introduced to audiences as being next-level pretentious, but softens as the series goes on. The cringey scene does little to introduce Sheldon and Leonard in a positive light.

Though the scene is cut from the reruns on CBS, it can still be viewed on the HBO Max streaming service.

