Between the PS5 DualSense Edge price and Xbox's custom Elite Series 2, it's a great day for extremely expensive controllers

On the same day that Xbox has announced (opens in new tab) personalised Elite Series 2 controllers, PlayStation has unveiled its launch plans for the DualSense Edge, making this a great day if you like to splash the cash on premium controllers.

In a post on the PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), Sony revealed that the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will launch globally on January 26, 2023. This is the first fully-customisable controller developed by PlayStation, and much like other high-end gamepads it doesn't come cheap. The DualSense Edge will set you back $199.99 in the US and £209.99 in the UK.

"Built with high performance and personalisation in mind, the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 invites you to craft your own unique gaming experiences through custom controls tailored to your playstyle," Sony says.

Visually it's much like the PS5's regular DualSense controller, but it offers a much more personalised experience. You can remap buttons, fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, and swap between multiple control profiles. All of this is on top of DualSense's core features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Additionally, the controller offers three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons, all bundled in a snazzy-looking carry case.

Here's everything that's included:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

In the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, the DualSense Edge controller, as well as replaceable stick modules, will be available for pre-order through the PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) website starting on October 25. You'll be able to pick them up at other participating retailers starting February 23, 2023.

Sony also released a new trailer to showcase the features of the PS5's new high-end gamepad, which you can see below.

Put the DualSense Edge through its paces with our pick of the best PS5 games (opens in new tab).