Better Call Saul co-creator says it would be a "damn shame" if Walter White doesn’t appear

Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan says it would be a "damn shame" if Breaking Bad’s Walter White and Jesse Pinkman don’t appear in the spin-off’s final season.

Gilligan told Variety (opens in new tab): "It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul] appearing, would it not?" His fellow co-creator Peter Gould added, "These two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure."

Adding fuel to the fire, Better Call Saul will also have an “extraordinary” surprise, says Gould.

"Just to give you a tease that I probably shouldn’t: There’s something in this season, that you will know that we watch a lot of old TV. There’s going to be a surprise, that I think is pretty extraordinary," Gould told Deadline (opens in new tab).

As Slippin’ Jimmy’s metamorphosis to Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad prequel is complete, it’s anybody’s guess as to what that surprise could entail. The smart money – perhaps not always the best call when Saul is around – is that some of Better Call Saul’s supporting cast, such as Kim and Howard, end up biting the bullet before the events of Breaking Bad roll around.

There are also the black-and-white Gene scenes that begin every season, with Saul Goodman’s post-Breaking Bad life as a Cinnabon employee explored in glacial fashion. A major twist there, or, yes, a cameo appearance from Bryan Cranston (Walter White) or Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) could also be on the table.

Better Call Saul season 6 is set to bring the series to a close – in two parts. The first part (consisting of seven episodes) debuts with back-to-back episodes, starting April 18. The final six episodes will air from July 11. The critical reaction to the show has already been overwhelmingly positive, with reviewers describing Better Call Saul’s final season as a "masterpiece."

