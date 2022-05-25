Bob Odenkirk accidentally spoiled the Better Call Saul mid-season finale months ago. Major spoilers ahead – turn back now if you're not up to date with the show!

In the episode, a major character was shockingly killed off in the final moments of the runtime. After Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Odenkirk) finally get their revenge on Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), he arrives at their apartment to confront them. But, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is also on the scene – and he shoots and kills Howard.

But, eagle eyed fans might have seen this one coming. Back in 2021, Odenkirk shared a selfie with Fabian to Twitter, and some bloody looking makeup could be spotted at Fabian's temple.

Odenkirk recently re-shared the picture – and responded to a fan who asked about the earlier post.

"Well the truth can be told. I screwed up," Odenkirk wrote (opens in new tab). "I did not know you could see a little bit of make up that told story… my bad"

Masterful Fabian on tonight’s episode. The best of persons, on screen and off. A prince. So kind, so fun. Beautiful acting on display, doesn’t get better #bettercallsaul pic.twitter.com/e6Ly6lJ4mjMay 24, 2022 See more

"I mean, this is the embodiment of what Kim and Jimmy have been pretending is not true this whole season – that there are no consequences to their actions," Seehorn told Deadline (opens in new tab) of Howard's sudden death. "That they're not actually harming anyone, and now a person is dying at their feet, and I think that is a seismic shift that would happen in somebody when that goes down. It remains to be seen where Kim will go with that, what she will do with it. It's traumatic."

Better Call Saul returns on July 11. Check out our Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule to find out exactly how to watch the next episode, and see our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.