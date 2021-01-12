Bethesda and Lucasfilm Games announce original Indiana Jones game

An Indiana Jones game executive produced by Todd Howard from Bethesda studio Machine Games is in the works, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Check out the teaser trailer for it above, and read on for more details.

The teaser trailer is very stylized, invoking the vibe of a matte painting more than a video game. The camera pans across a desk full of notes and blueprints, with little Easter eggs about the game's development hidden on other items. The passport has a Bethesda stamp, the typewriter reads Machine Games, the camera has Lucasfilm Games branding on it. The infamous first notes of John Williams' Indiana Jones theme ring out, and the Indiana Jones hat is removed to reveal a whip. The sound of it cracking emanates before the screen goes black.

There are no other details, and the tweet accompanying the video states that "it'll be some time" before Bethesda has more to reveal. Todd Howard, the game's executive producer, is the man behind the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, so our initial thoughts are to expect something epic and open world, although Machinegames work on Wolfenstein could also point to the project going in a first-person direction.



The only other clues I could ascertain from the brief clip is that there appears to be a plane ticket to Rome, but I'll update this story accordingly if I spot any other details. Indiana Jones' only on-screen trip to Italy was to Venice in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

The Indiana Jones game announcement comes just a day after the announcement of Lucasfilm Games. The studio is now "the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm" and it's clear now that the company plans to work with a variety of game developers on future projects, not just EA, which is responsible for the most recent spate of Star Wars games.

The most important question is: young Harrison Ford in a video game, when?