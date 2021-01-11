Star Wars announces Lucasfilm Games, "the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm"

Today the official Star Wars site announced Lucasfilm Games, the "official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm". Check out the sizzle reel that accompanied the announcement above, and read on for more.

This means that all future Star Wars games will be brought together under one banner - the Lucasfilm Games banner, which the official announcement states was "developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry." It's unclear what that means for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order publisher EA, but the announcement certainly implies that Star Wars games may not be sticking to an exclusive publisher in the future.

The sizzle reel features EA titles like Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu, and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes alongside titles from other developers like Star Wars: The Old Republic Knights of the Eternal Throne (BioWare) and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Raven Software). We've reached out to EA for comment regarding the status of their Star Wars license and will update this piece accordingly.

Lucasfilm Games launched an official Twitter and Facebook page to coincide with the announcement and promised the two social pages will deliver "breaking news and more directly to fans." Lucasfilm Games was the original name of the video game development branch of Lucasfilm started by George Lucas himself in 1982. It was renamed LucasArts in 1990, and kept the name until 2013, when Disney ceased all development at LucasArts and laid off most of its staff, diverting all games based on the Star Wars license to EA for development.