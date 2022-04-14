Loved The Northman? Here are 5 other Viking epics to get stuck into

The Viking Age may have been over 1,000 years ago, but looking at popular culture over the past few years, it seems like our obsession with the seafaring warriors has never really stopped. You don’t have to look far to see them permeating books, TV, and games. We’ve had Michael Hirst’s six-season epic series Vikings chart the rise and fall of the period’s biggest warriors; games like God of War and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla have found huge popularity; and now the resurgence continues with the release of Robert Eggers’ acclaimed new film, The Northman.

In fact, the director recently admitted this huge resurgence of popularity is one of the things that helped finance his epic – and quite weird – 10th-century tale. The movie tells the epic story of Alexander Skarsgård’s Prince Amleth who is set on a path of grisly vengeance after his father is brutally murdered by his uncle. It charts his beginnings as a young boy thrust into adulthood before he begins his quest to kill his father’s murderer and save his mother. His mantra is haunting: "I will avenge you father, I will save you mother; I will kill you Fjölnir."

The Northman is in UK cinemas now, ahead of a US release on April 22. If the blockbuster has left you craving more Norse legends, we’ve compiled a round-up of the best Vikings movies and shows to watch next. To Valhalla!

Vikings

History Channel’s Vikings is one of the most comprehensive retellings of the period. Created by Michael Hirst, the show initially centers on Ragnar Lodbrok, one of the most prolific Norse heroes, as he becomes a notorious Scandinavian king after raiding England. The series evolves over its six seasons, shifting to his family’s fates as they spread across England, Scandinavia, Kievan Rus, the Mediterranean, and North America. Plenty of recognizable faces appear in the show, including Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, and Gustaf Skarsgård. Full of character focus, epic scale, and brutal battles, the series has garnered huge popularity and even a spin-off – but more on that later.

UK: Amazon Prime Video

US: Hulu

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is based on acclaimed historical writer Bernard Cornwall’s series of novels called The Saxon Stories. These follow Alexander Dreyman’s Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who was a Saxon lord captured and adopted by a Danish warlord. The adaptation began life on the BBC back in 2015 before being acquired by Netflix as it continued the 9th and 10th-century story. It lasted five seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best historical epics on the streamer. And if that’s not enough, then there’s also a movie on the horizon called Seven Kings Must Die.

Netflix

Valhalla Rising

Mads Mikkelson led this 2009 film directed by Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn. The Danish adventure film follows a Norse warrior called One-Eye (Mikkelson) and his boy companion as they travel in search of the Holy Land. Set in 1096, the pair soon find themselves on a different, and much darker, path. The film was generally popular with critics, who praised Mikkelson’s performance in the uncompromising film. We gave it three stars when it was released, praising the tone of the film that "keeps you in a state of expectant, queasy unease".

Available to buy on Amazon Prime Video

Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla continues the story of Vikings in a new show set 100 years after the original. The Netflix series was created by Jeb Stuart to chart the beginning of the end for the Viking Age. The premise follows tensions rising between Christian and Pagan beliefs between the Vikings and English royals as it focuses on new characters like Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Hardrada. Season one is already available to stream, and two more series have been ordered by Netflix – and did we mention there’s plenty of brutality and bloodshed in this latest epic? Find out more about Vikings: Valhalla season 2 through that link.

Netflix

Thor

While tonally a mile away from the other entries on this list, we would be remiss if we mentioned Norse legends without a nod to Marvel. The original Thor film, which was released in 2011, introduced a new generation to the mythology, telling the origin stories of the God of Thunder. Characters like Odin and Loki are reimagined in the movie that introduces Midgard, Bifröst, and the Valkyries, likely to many viewers for the first time. While there’s not been a great deal of emphasis on the mythology since, there's a lot of fun to be had in the Thor movies, especially the wilder Thor: Ragnarok – and there's not long to wait until Thor: Love and Thunder.

Disney Plus

