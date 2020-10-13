These are the best Razer deals during Amazon Prime Day right now

Razer gaming gear is some of the best stuff going, no matter what you play or what games you play. However, it does sometimes seem a bit steep on the price tags, so getting a cheap Razer deal feels hard going and rare. However, today's your lucky day as there are a host of discounts on quality Razer gear going at Amazon today as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. There is lots of stuff on offer, but if you're looking for a one-stop-shop to quickly peruse the highlights then step right this way.

Using a ridiculous cliche, there's a veritable Smörgåsbord of Razer gear on sale today as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals and you can check out the highlights below. It'll really test your nerve and your ability to keep your wallet in your pocket, trust us.

A headline act is always going to be a discount on Razer's Blade lineup of laptops. And good news! There is a healthy discount going on said laptops as a configuration in the Blade 15 Advanced Model variant is discounted by 20%! Down to $2,079.99, this laptop has a 2070 Super GPU, a new 10th-gen Intel processor, and a super speedy 300Hz screen too. That's a great deal on a laptop of Razer's quality and it's the closest to a genuinely cheap Razer laptop that you'll get this autumn too.

Members of the infamous range of Razer headsets will be on offer too, most notably the 'straight' Razer Kraken headset that's down to a very tempting $49.99. Elsewhere you can also pick up a top Razer mouse and top Razer keyboard in the form of a Razer Viper and a BlackWidow respectively; the former is down to $47.99 and the latter is down to $69.99.

All in, there's a tremendous range of gear on offer and if you need some great gear, make the most of your Amazon Prime membership today to get a great Razer deal.



Razer Blade laptops on offer

Razer Blade 15 | $2,600 $2079.99 at Amazon

With a 10th-generation Intel processor, a 2070 Super graphics card, a 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 300Hz (!) Full HD screen, this Razer blade kicks off the deals with a bang.

Razer headsets on offer

Razer Kraken (Green) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one of the best all-round headsets money can buy. And with a discount on a host of colors, there's bound to be one here for you too. The whole set is on offer with the Black one down to $49.99; Quartz Pink is now $59.99; and the Mercury White is $59.99.



Razer Kraken X | $50 $32.99 at Amazon

Want a cheaper alternative? The wired Kraken X is only $33, and compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and mobile - and, importantly, all of the next-gen consoles too.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $59.99 at Amazon

This has been one of our absolute favorite gaming headsets for the main consoles in the last couple of years, but it's comp[atible with everything and will serve you very well. Get it cheap while you can. As a reminder, this deal ends at 13.00 PT on the 14th of October.

Nari Ultimate Wireless (Overwatch Edition) | $230 $129.99 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's best headsets going, we think, and it works on PC, PS4, and the upcoming PS5. We know it's got quite the aesthetic going on, but if you want a premium one for less then this is the headset to get. Plus when you're wearing it you won't be able to see the design anyway... The 'normal' Nari is also discounted and is now down to $89.99.

Razer mice on offer

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

Another of the DeathAdder family, the V2 builds on what made it's predecessor so successful, and refines it a bit for the year 2020. This is a snip at $56 and should definitely be picked up for those looking for one of the best wired rodents, without breaking the bank.

Razer Viper mouse | $80 $47.99 on Amazon

The Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse - I used it daily for ages as a lefty and it was a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for less than 50 bucks is a total bargain.

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Perfect for MMO fans with its numerous thumb buttons and customisation options, you can pick this incredibly versatile mouse up for nearly half off its list price.

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $129.99 $79.99 on Amazon

The Viper Ultimate is an excellent ambidextrous wireless mouse. - I use its wired counterpart daily as a lefty and it's a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for a meagre 80 is a total bargain.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Getting a third of such a quality mouse as the Basilisk Ultimate is awesome value. Go wireless and never look back with the Basilisk and it's HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, and 20K DPI sensor.

Razer keyboards on offer

Razer BlackWidow keyboard | $120 $69.99 at Amazon

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I used to use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best entry-level mechanical gaming keyboards - and for a bargain right now!

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Merging the best of both worlds - mechanical and membrane keyboards - the Ornata Chroma is a sterling bit of kit from Razer. Getting 40% off a great gaming keyboard that features programmable macro buttons, ergonomic design, and excellent key actuation means this is a total bargain.

Razer Huntsman keyboard | $150 $79.99 on Amazon

This is another excellent starting point if you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade from a 'normal' keyboard. As a deck with optical switches, it's much faster and has a satisfying 'click' that standard keyboards lack.

Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL keyboard | $130 $89.99 at Amazon

The Huntsman range of keyboards is incredibly one with which Razer can compete with its own BlackWidows. This numpad-less plank has Razer's optical switches and is supremely fast.



Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard | $140 $69.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat (this one has Razer's green key switches). At literally half price, this is silly value for money.

Other Razer hardware on offer

Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $160 $129.99 on Amazon

This particular pro controller really helps up your game - it allows you to respond so much faster than you could with a normal handset, giving you an edge in shooters and beyond. It's one of the best controllers we've used on Xbox.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $120 $89.99 on Amazon

It's a bit lighter on the features but the Tournament Edition is still an excellent choice for the Xbox player who wants something a bit more customisable and that can be used across the generation divide too.

Razer Seiren X microphone | $100 $69.99 at Amazon

I use the Seiren X microphone so can testify to the overall quality of these, and this is a great deal with basically a third off the list price.

Razer Seiren Emote microphone | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Have some fun with your microphone for home or streaming use. The graphics on the front are a fun addition and mean you can program what's shown to your audience. Amazing deal.

Razer Firefly V2 mouse mat | $50 $39.99 at Amazon

If you're after a sweet, cool, fast, and stylish mouse mat then there's not many more we can recommend higher than the Firefly V2.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat | $59 $39.99 at Amazon

This is a really tremendous discount on a great mouse mat. The RGB is typically Razer-levels of cool and it's got rubber underneath to stop it slipping. I use the smaller version of this day-to-day so I can vouch for its quality.

