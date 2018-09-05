While Fortnite skins are completely cosmetic and add no gameplay elements to Fortnite, they are still one of the best parts of the game. So many options are out now, with everything from an wrestling luchador to a fish-bowl-headed villain, and it’s hard to settle for just one.

With Fortnite season 6 now on the horizon, and almost a year since its original launch, some serious time has passed in Epic's battle royale world. So we thought it would be a good idea to break down some of our favorites (and get angry about how there is still no Pirate skin, even though there is a pirate glider!) and gaze upon the glory of the best Fortnite skins of all time.

Sky Stalker

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

It’s historic, it’s iconic, it’s everything you want in an online shooter. It’ll strike fear into the hearts of those that hate stink bombs and give Team Fortress 2 fans a chuckle. The Sky Stalker is a fantastic skin and its aesthetic will require you to carry Stink Bombs at all times.

Criterion

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Criterion isn’t a completely unique skin, there are several ones that share it’s sleek robotic style. It is the best of them though, shedding the bulkiness of the others and leaving nothing but a Power Rangers-esque design that gives fans of the classic show a chance to live out their fantasy, Fortnite-style.

Chomp Sr.

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Chomp Sr. is a fun skin, but I have a hard time not running around in the open, drawing attention to myself, when I’m wearing it. You’ll need to drop into Loot Lake almost every time you wear this skin, because it's now basically an unwritten rule of Fortnite. It’ll be the only time you won’t want to build a bridge across the water since the sight of a shark fin headed towards someone trying to cross is worth the struggle of trying to cross by jumping in and out of the water.

Fate

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Released as part of season 4’s superheroes and villains theme, Fate is one of the sleekest villains you’ll see and is a perfect look for ruining other people's dreams of Fortnite victory, and maximising stealth. I love the full-black look that uses a hood instead of some helmet or mask that so many other skins use, it gives match-dominating-evil a face that enemies can look into before their demise.

Scoundrel/Rapscallion

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks ($15/£15)

The Scoundrel and Rapscallion skins make me feel like I’m holding up a cashier every time I go to loot a gas station, even though thieves like this tend to go for bigger targets. It’s a skin that reminds me of classic silent film actors that somehow knew how to do the floss dance, which makes it even funnier.

Black Knight

The Black Knight, as featured in a new Fortnite season 5 loading screen, is straight up too-cool-for-school. It makes me yearn for the time when all i cared about was being cool, it feels great to dominate with this rad armor and it’s equally as funny to get rocked by a pink teddy bear wearing fool while wearing this same armor.

Masked Fury / Dynamo

Price: 1,200 V-Bucks ($12/£10)

Once they allow me to body slam opponents these will be the only skins I will be using while I hang around the rafters of buildings, waiting for an unsuspecting opponent to enter the ring and get the hammer dropped on them.

Wukong

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Wukong is an interesting take on the mythical Chinese Monkey King, it’s glowing eyes and yellow-golden armor make it stand out anywhere outside Lucky Landing. It’s one of the many skins that take on beasts from folklore and it works well. I particularly like adding one of the many back bling capes to his arsenal, making him Super Monkey King Wukong.

Magnus

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Magnus is a typical viking when compared to season 5’s Ragnarok. He doesn’t have glowing eyes or mythical powers, but he and the Huntress are perfect for spreading carnage across the map. And now that season 5 brought more Viking-themed cosmetics like the conquest glider and the rearguard backbling.

Leviathan

Price: 2,000 V-Bucks ($20/£20)

Leviathan is so different when compared to every other skin, it doesn't have the human anatomy that ties most other costumes into the universe. It’s weird, funny, and badass all at the same time. Plus, who wants to get killed by a walking fish? No one, but it doesn’t matter since they don’t have a choice.

