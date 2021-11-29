Today's best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals under $200

The best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals under $200 might lack the higher resolutions and feature sets as found on some of the best gaming monitors, yet they provide both high refresh rates and curved form factors at budget prices. It's now no longer the case that you have to choose between good picture quality and a fast screen, as all of these displays feature either VA or IPS panel tech (as opposed to older TN models).

Some of the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals under $200 include the Sceptre E255B-FWD168 which has hit its historic lowest ever price today at only $179.97 (down from $230) at Amazon. Also noteworthy is the Sceptre C325B-144R which is selling just under the $200 mark, as it's down to just $199.98 (discounted from $240) also for its lowest ever price at Amazon. What's most significant about the Sceptre C325B-144R is the 32-inch screen size which is scarcely seen at this price point. Below you'll find the full roundup of models of all different sizes and speeds.

We're very much just at the tip of the iceberg as far as Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are concerned. If you're a wider selection of displays for less today, then the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals and Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals are full of options for more premium price tags, including higher resolutions and different form factors to sink your teeth into.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals under $200

Samsung CF396 | $190 Samsung CF396 | $190 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For well under the $150 mark, you're getting a curved display featuring support for AMD FreeSync. If you don't mind a lower refresh rate, then it's a solid option for your setup. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

Sceptre E255B-FWD168 | $230 Sceptre E255B-FWD168 | $230 $179.97 at Amazon

Save $50 - It's the historic lowest ever price on this particular Sceptre high refresh rate monitor. Considering it's a 165Hz panel for under $180, you can't beat its value for money. Panel size: 25-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

Sceptre C248B | $225 Sceptre C248B | $225 $177.97 at Amazon

Save $47 - The Sceptre C248B has never been cheaper and offers outstanding value given that it's a curved display with such a high refresh rate through either HDMI or DisplayPort. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

Viotek NBV27CB2 | $200 Viotek NBV27CB2 | $200 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Viotek gaming monitor features a 99% sRGB color gamut and a 4000:1 contrast ratio on a curved display, prioritizing picture quality over panel speed. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 75Hz.

AOC C24G1A | $215 AOC C24G1A | $215 $191 at Amazon

Save $24 - While it's been cheaper in the past, this AOC panel has a 1ms response time and a prominent 1500R curve for immersive gaming. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

Sceptre C325B-144R | $240 Sceptre C325B-144R | $240 $199.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - We hardly ever see 32-inch 144Hz below $200, let alone curved models, so you're getting a great deal here. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

Gigabyte C27FC | $250 Gigabyte C27FC | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Knocking a full $50 off the Gigabyte C27FC which gets you a 1500R curved high refresh rate display at a larger size than is typically seen for the price. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

ViewSonic XG2705 | $330 ViewSonic XG2705 | $330 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - What makes the discount on the ViewSonic XG2705 significant is the fact that it's rocking an IPS panel and a 1ms response time for super-smooth gaming action at its historic lowest price today. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

