The best Anacrusis guns and weapons to cut through the alien hordes

The best Anacrusis guns and weapons will make a huge difference to the way you play, turning a run-of-the-mill survivor into an alien-blasting behemoth powerhouse. And while the Anacrusis doesn't have a lot of guns and weapons to pick from, they do function very differently and make a big change to how you play.

For that reason, you need to be certain about what you've got in your hands, how it works, and if you can do better. Any gun will help you pop alien heads, but when a Brute is bearing down on you with less-than-wholesome intentions, That's why we've laid out all the best Anacrusis guns, for you to check out, compare and contrast.

Best guns in Anacrusis

The best Anacrusis guns will do a lot to keep you alive, though it's worth pointing out that the right perks can improve certain guns over others. Get the right buffs from the Matter Colliders and you'll be able to make the worst firearms the best options, so this is only ever a general tier list rather than anything concrete.

Nonetheless, certain weapons do stand above the rest, so we've rated them below from best to worst. Check out these master blasters, starting with…

SMB

The SMB is the best gun by our reckoning, and by quite a long way too. Most fights in The Anacrusis take place in the short-to-medium range, and the SMB, or submachine blaster, is perfect for that, able to spray through the enemies swarming you while also being able to splatter heads further away. It's also got a massive clip of ammo to burn through, which really matters considering its rate of fire and the distance between ammo charging stations.

Plasma Rifle

The Plasma Rifle is the silver medal option. It's not a perfect gun and struggles to deal with enemies when you're really getting swarmed, but it has power and if you can keep backing up and pulsing away your foes, you can pick them off pretty effectively. It's also a good killer of the special aliens like the Brute and Grabber, gunning them down before they can really damage you.

Blaster

The Anacrusis' answer to the classic shotgun, the Blaster is… not great. Its slow rate of fire and lack of real punch make it hard to recommend, and the poor range means that most enemies will hit you at least once before you hit them. Not only that, but if you're going up against special aliens, you have to walk into their danger radius to do real damage to them - and that's likely to go badly. It can work at thinning out hordes of common aliens if you have your back to the wall, but that's the case for most weapons. You can do better.

Pistol

The Pistol is the most basic weapon, but it's barely any worse than the Blaster in some cases. Its low damage and fire rate is balanced against the decent accuracy and range of the gun, as well as its infinite ammo. It's not good by any means, but considering your primary weapon will often run dry, it's worth getting good with this slight sidearm - and because when a Grabber downs you, you'll be forced to use it.

Best special gun

Anacrusis has a fair few special guns to find and go in your hypothetical third weapon slot. They're all worth grabbing considering you rarely have to drop anything to pick them up, and the most powerful ones are incredibly devastating. However, we think the best is probably the Laser Rifle, which does huge damage at the cost of having to briefly charge up when you pull the trigger. Nonetheless it's not long before you're firing a high-power beam of energy, which can either be used to destroy special aliens or cut through a horde in moments. Either way, a life saver.