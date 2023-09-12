Beloved Dark Souls toilet account catches flak for using AI to create anticipated Armored Core 6 toilet

By Hirun Cryer
published

Not like this...

Armored Core 6 mechs
(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

A beloved Dark Souls Twitter account has caught a lot of flak for using AI to generate a toilet in the style of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

'dark souls toilet' is a widely-beloved Twitter account, posting pictures of toilets (and bathrooms in general) that fall weirdly in line with the style of areas throughout FromSoftware games - whether that's the horrors of Blighttown, the glory of Anor Londo, or the horrifyingly-long toilets inspired by the Dark Sun Gwyndolin boss fight. Last month, having posted toilets from across the FromSoft canon, dark souls toilet also pledged to post an Armored Core toilet, at long last.

See more

Unfortunately, that Armored Core toilet employed the use of AI, and the Twitter account's followers aren't too pleased about that. You can see the special Armored Core 6-themed toilet just below, and while it's admittedly a pretty prestigious-looking toilet, it sadly has that unmistakable tinge of being created entirely using artificial intelligence. 

See more

"Ai gen.. Really?.. Don't do ACtoilet ever again until you find a real one that is not generated," says one response on Twitter. "I'm dissapointed [sic] at you. First AC toilet meme and you used cheap tactics instead trying to find one or getting a proper submission," writes another. This toilet really has gone down incredibly badly, which is something I never thought I'd encounter, even on Twitter.

"Man, this is pretty disappointing. I'd rather not see this than have this be the direction of the page. What's the point if fictional renderings are fair game now?" chimes in another Twitter user. At the time of writing, dark souls toilet is yet to respond to the negative feedback, so we'll have to keep an eye on the toilet-themed account to see how this plays out.

If you're after slightly more serious matters with FromSoftware's new game, you can head over to our Armored Core 6 builds guide for a look at how to build some of the best mechs in the game. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.