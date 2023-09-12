Beloved Dark Souls toilet account catches flak for using AI to create anticipated Armored Core 6 toilet

A beloved Dark Souls Twitter account has caught a lot of flak for using AI to generate a toilet in the style of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

'dark souls toilet' is a widely-beloved Twitter account, posting pictures of toilets (and bathrooms in general) that fall weirdly in line with the style of areas throughout FromSoftware games - whether that's the horrors of Blighttown, the glory of Anor Londo, or the horrifyingly-long toilets inspired by the Dark Sun Gwyndolin boss fight. Last month, having posted toilets from across the FromSoft canon, dark souls toilet also pledged to post an Armored Core toilet, at long last.

this one goes out to everyone who always asks me for boss toilets (armored core toilets coming soon) pic.twitter.com/qq81k0JcQ8August 29, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, that Armored Core toilet employed the use of AI, and the Twitter account's followers aren't too pleased about that. You can see the special Armored Core 6-themed toilet just below, and while it's admittedly a pretty prestigious-looking toilet, it sadly has that unmistakable tinge of being created entirely using artificial intelligence.

armored toilets inaugurated, sorry for the delay i was stuck inside a mecha170k! 🥳 thank you all pic.twitter.com/VwOoNZOn6mSeptember 9, 2023 See more

"Ai gen.. Really?.. Don't do ACtoilet ever again until you find a real one that is not generated," says one response on Twitter. "I'm dissapointed [sic] at you. First AC toilet meme and you used cheap tactics instead trying to find one or getting a proper submission," writes another. This toilet really has gone down incredibly badly, which is something I never thought I'd encounter, even on Twitter.

"Man, this is pretty disappointing. I'd rather not see this than have this be the direction of the page. What's the point if fictional renderings are fair game now?" chimes in another Twitter user. At the time of writing, dark souls toilet is yet to respond to the negative feedback, so we'll have to keep an eye on the toilet-themed account to see how this plays out.

