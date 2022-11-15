Beat Black Friday with a record low price on this 48-inch LG gaming monitor

If you're looking to go big for your gaming monitor upgrade this year, then Best Buy has you well and truly covered. The retailer's early holiday sales have a record low price on one of the biggest screens going - and that's before official Black Friday gaming monitor deals actually arrive at the end of next week. The deal we're highlighting today epitomises how good the sales can be and is simultaneously one of the best early Black Friday 4K monitor deals to arrive with us in its own right.

Cutting to the chase, Best Buy's gaming monitor deals have a massive discount on a massive screen for you right now: you can pick up the LG 48GQ900 for just $999.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab) right now.

This is one of the newest arrivals to the Big Boy Gaming Monitor field that aims to blend the best of the gaming monitor and gaming TV worlds. The LG 48GQ900 has a massive 48-inch OLED panel, a glorious 4K resolution, plus superb gaming specs in the form of a 0.1ms response time (GtG), a 120Hz refresh rate (so, perfect for new-gen consoles), and FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility.

This 33% discount takes the big ol' monitor down to a brand new, record-low price so if you've been waiting for something huge to give you one gaming screen to rule them all (maybe) then this is it. Its previous record low was around the $1,200 mark but that was only for a flash during October. Otherwise, it has sold for north of the $1,200 mark for a lot of its life span and was selling for its MSRP as recently as yesterday. This paints the picture that today's price is an absolute steal.

Save $500; lowest ever price - This is superb value for money if you're after one of the best big-screen gaming monitors going. Offering the perfect screen for a PC-and-console gaming setup, the ports, specs, features, and image quality will have all your bases covered - and now for a record-low price!



