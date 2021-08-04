Be back to school ready from under $130 with these cheap Chromebook deals

If you've been waiting for the best cheap Chromebook deals around, Walmart is currently running a sale on popular brands such as HP and Samsung, with cheap student laptops from just $129.

Whether you're interested something that's super sturdy and traditional, such as the HP Chromebook 14, or looking to mix it up a little for less with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, there's something here for even the most modest of budgets.

Explore all the current Chromebook deals at Walmart

Popular for their long battery lives and low power usage, Chromebooks have become a staple in both the office and classrooms across the world for a very good reason. G Suite (Google's answer to Microsoft Office framework) with its Sheets, Docs, Meet, Drive (and more), provide powerful tools for productivity in the real world working environment; all right there in the browser.

If you've after something with a little more horsepower and graphical grunt for less, then our picks for the best cheap gaming laptop deals has lots of great options for well under $1,000.

Important to note: If any of these cheap Chromebook deals are appealing to you, then you'll have to act fast; at prices this low, and at a retailer as large as Walmart, they're sure to be snatched up sooner rather than later.

Samsung Chromebook 4 | $230 Samsung Chromebook 4 | $230 $129 at Walmart

Save $101. Quite frankly, we're astounded that you can buy a brand new, and capable, work laptop for just over $100 in 2021; truly, if you're on a tight budget, this is definitely a system worth looking into for G Suite functionality. Important to note: you need to sign into Walmart to get this price. Features: Intel Celeron N4000, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6-inch 720p HD screen.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 | $279 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 | $279 $179 at Walmart

Save $100. If you prefer a more versatile machine, then this 2-in-1 Chromebook offers all the functionality of both a traditional laptop as well an Android tablet so you can navigate through the U.I. with the speed and efficiency of touch and type out on a proper keyboard, too. Also of note, it's available in Almond (gold) or blue. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6-inch 720p HD touchscreen.

View Deal

HP 14 Chromebook | $279 $229 at Walmart HP 14 Chromebook | $279 $229 at Walmart

Save $50. Spend a little extra and you'll benefit from a faster processor, double the storage space, and improved integrated graphics onboard. There's also USB-C and quick charging functionality; able to reach 50% in just 45 minutes. Features: Intel Pentium Silver N5000, Intel UHD Graphics 605, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 14-inch 720p HD screen.

View Deal

Having portable productivity is all well and good, but what about when you want to sit back at your desk and get things done? That's where the best gaming monitors and best wireless gaming mouse come in handy.