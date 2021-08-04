Be back to school ready from under $130 with these cheap Chromebook deals

If you've been waiting for the best cheap Chromebook deals around, Walmart is currently running a sale on popular brands such as HP and Samsung, with cheap student laptops from just $129.
Whether you're interested something that's super sturdy and traditional, such as the HP Chromebook 14, or looking to mix it up a little for less with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, there's something here for even the most modest of budgets.
Popular for their long battery lives and low power usage, Chromebooks have become a staple in both the office and classrooms across the world for a very good reason. G Suite (Google's answer to Microsoft Office framework) with its Sheets, Docs, Meet, Drive (and more), provide powerful tools for productivity in the real world working environment; all right there in the browser.
Important to note: If any of these cheap Chromebook deals are appealing to you, then you'll have to act fast; at prices this low, and at a retailer as large as Walmart, they're sure to be snatched up sooner rather than later.
