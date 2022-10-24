Bayonetta voice actor defends “reputation in the industry” following new reports

Long-time Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has provided more details about their ongoing pay despite with Platinum games, explaining that they feel "the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry".

Taylor says (opens in new tab) Platinum Games initially offered them $10,000 to return for Bayonetta 3 before coming back with "an extra [$]5,0000" following a conversation with director Hideki Kamiya – though denies being offered $4,000 for five sessions. The voice actor then says 11 months passed before they were offered a flat fee of $4,000 to "voice some lines" – while not specified, this likely refers to a cameo in the game, as per Bloomberg's report (opens in new tab). Taylor also adds that they were paid "£3,000 total" (around $3,390 these days) for the original Bayonetta and "a little more for the second".

"It has come to my attention that some people call me a liar and golddigger," Taylor says. "I feel the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry."

Last week, Taylor initially alleged (opens in new tab) on Twitter that she had been offered a flat rate of $4,000 to return for Bayonetta 3 as a final offer, sparking conversations in the industry around pay. Bloomberg and VGC (opens in new tab) then reported that Platinum Games wanted to bring Taylor back for around five sessions, each paying from $3,000 to $4,000.

As a result of the fallout, new Bayonetta voice actor Jennifer Hale issued a statement asking everyone to "keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people" before asking everyone to "be good to each other" following online abuse. Platinum Games then issued a statement in support of the actor, saying it aligned "with everything in her statement.

"We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series."

