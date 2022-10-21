Bayonetta 3 dev asks fans to be respectful to both of the voice actors following recent controversy

By Hope Bellingham
published

PlatinumGames has issued a statement regarding Bayonetta's voice actor

Bayonetta 3
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bayonetta 3 developer PlatinumGames has issued a statement following the recent controversy surrounding the lead character's past and present voice actors. 

Sharing a statement to Twitter (opens in new tab), PlatinumGames wrote: "We at PlatinumGames offer our sincerest appreciation to everyone who has contributed to creating the Bayonetta series over the years, as well as the community that has served as its foundation." 

The statement continues, "we give our full support to Jennifer Hale as the new Bayonetta, and align with everything in her statement." PlatinumGames then ends with: "We ask people to please refrain from any further comments that would disrespect Jennifer or any of the other contributors to the series." 

See more

If you didn't know, at the start of this week, claims surrounding the new voice actor in Bayonetta 3 sparked a debate over pay when the original voice actor for Bayonetta, Hellena Taylor, alleged that she was only offered $4,000 to reprise her role as the lead character in Bayonetta 3, and encouraged fans to boycott the game when it releases. Following this, it was then revealed that fellow voice actor Jennifer Hale - who you may know from the Mass Effect series - has taken over the role. 

Due to the conversations surrounding Taylor, Hale then released her own statement which said: "I sincerely ask that everyone keep in mind that this game has been created by an entire team of hard-working, dedicated people and I hope everyone will keep an open mind about what they've created." Two reports later disputed Taylor's claims about the pay she was offered. 

It seems the dust hasn't quite settled on this ongoing dispute just yet, but regardless of this, Bayonetta 3 is still due to release on October 28, 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

