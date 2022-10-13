Bayonetta 3 hands-on: Lightning-fast combat that teaches an old witch new tricks

Looming expectedly large over Bayonetta 3 are the witchy warriors' new, giant demon summons. I like Godzilla as much as the next kaiju-lover, but seeing them in trailers gave me pause. What’s always set Bayonetta apart from her Devil May Cry cousins (Bayonetta shares a director with the latter series’ first game), is her agility. Witch Time, which triggers a brief slow down after a tight dodge defines the series’ combat, and feels so good that plenty of other games have given it the nod - even Kirby. But, having had a play, it’s clear that Bayonetta 3 has plenty to bring to the combat table beyond pure spectacle.

Specifically, we’ve played some of the game’s first chapter, smashing through enemies in a modern day Tokyo as Bayonetta (including just off the iconic Shibuya Scramble), and the game’s fifth chapter, where we got to use pop-punk newcomer Viola’s moves to tussle with foes. The slick action is a treat to bash out on our Switch OLED, both docked and undocked.

Demon Slaves or bust

(Image credit: Platinum)

The former’s new Demon Slave powers do indeed slow things down a tad – at least at first. By rooting to the spot and grooving on down, Bayonetta pulls a demon through a portal to directly control them. Each has their own uses from the giant-lizard Gomorrah who can bite large enemies, or tail swipe to clear out groups; the giant spider Phantasmaraneae who can use giant webs to zip about; and Madama Butterfly, who acts closest to, simply, an extra large Bayonetta (and can blow deadly kisses).

But, while Bayonetta dances away, she can cue up two attacks at once, meaning if you’re able to juggle two things at once, you can actually use them to supplement your zippy fighting as opposed to just entering a new, more sluggish mode. An unlockable skill even allows them to do this more directly, with a timed press of [ZL] after a Wicked Weave finishing move – causing them to jump out with a single attack, which has the appeal of a volleyball spike.

Weapons have more powers themselves too, thanks to the Demon Masquerade that allows Bayonetta to temporarily fuse with the fiend that powers her gear. These mean you can, say, go from flicking the flaming Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo to busting out leaping, stinging moves as a part-spider, part-scorpion demon witch. One such unlockable move, activated with a double-tap of [R] is a gap closer, giving Bayonetta quick access to any enemy across basically a whole arena. The result is expressive play that empowers you to be able to execute on any chain of moves you deem necessary to, well, execute pesky problems.

Company of heroes

(Image credit: Platinum)

"With flecks of dyed hair, and chequered trousers, Viola is a pop punk antithesis to the classy and refined Bayonetta"

Bayonetta’s not alone this time around either. With flecks of dyed hair, and chequered trousers, Viola is a pop punk antithesis to the classy and refined Bayonetta. We’ve only gotten hands-on with her for a few bouts, and while you won’t feel lost after playing as Bayonetta (the buttons are basically the same), her moves have enough nuance to set her apart. Wielding a sword and darts, she can charge strikes and mix up slashes with sword tosses from a distance. Notably, while she can activate Witch Time, it happens via a sword parry with [R] as opposed to a dodge, making her a bit riskier to use by nature.

Her own demon summon, Chesire, is also the opposite to Bayonetta’s summons. Whereas the bespectacled witch’s demons force her to stay in one spot, the grinning patchwork cat enables Viola to stay on the move while he operates independently, leashed to her discarded sword embedded in the ground.

While it’s early days with my time playing Bayonetta 3, the combat already has me hooked. Simply more of the same would have been welcome, but PlatinumGames are pushing the boat out with twists on the character action skull-crunching action that I didn’t expect. If it can all come together into a game that makes it fun to keep pushing those concepts further and further, this could be a followup well worth the long wait.

Bayonetta 3 could well be a future contender for our best Switch games round up.