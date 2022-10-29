Bayonetta Switch physical copies will be "restocked" later this year in Europe

Nintendo has apologized to European Bayonetta fans for not "meeting demand" for the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game.

You may remember that Bayonetta's first Switch physical edition (opens in new tab) on Nintendo Switch was delayed in Europe (opens in new tab). Although it was released as planned in most regions of the world, including the States, players in Europe and the UK discovered on release day that it would be delayed until "the first half of October".

Nintendo did not explain why the game had been delayed nor offered up any compensation for frustrated fans on this side of the pond at the time, but when it did finally become available on Nintendo's online stores earlier this week, it sold out almost instantly, much to many fans' frustration.

October 28, 2022

"We apologize that we could not meet demand for the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game recently," Nintendo UK stated, inviting fans to register their interest to be in with a chance of securing a copy when stock returns.

"We will restock the physical edition of the first Bayonetta game once more later this year, on My Nintendo Store."

Fans in the US don't have to worry, however; the physical edition of the first Bayonetta is currently still available on the US website (opens in new tab).

Long-serving Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor was alleged offered an "insulting" $4,000 to reprise her role in the upcoming Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab), encouraging fans to boycott the game, and prompting an industry-wide conversation around the standards of pay.

While Platinum Games had initially put Taylor’s absence from the game to “various overlapping circumstances” (opens in new tab), the actor stated on Twitter that it was very much about pay. Jennifer Hale, the voice actor replacing Hellena Taylor in the title role for Bayonetta 3, issued a brief statement on the ongoing voice acting pay controversy, forcing Platinum to ask that players be respectful to both actors. (opens in new tab)

We gave the latest installment 3.5 stars out of 5 in our Bayonetta 3 review (opens in new tab), saying:

"When taking charge of the action, Bayonetta is more fun to rip and tear with here than ever before, with some smart evolutions in how her role as a summoner can add to her combat without taking anything meaningful away.

"But some of the same issues that plagued its predecessors are just as present here as well, if not more-so – just get out of Bayonetta's way, and let her do what she does best (which might not be very nice, but sure can be hella fun)."

