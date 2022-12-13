Bayonetta Origins was just announced and Hideki Kamiya is already talking about Bayonetta 4 and 5

Bayonetta series lead Hideki Kamiya "can't conceive the Bayonetta series ever ending."

Speaking to IGN (opens in new tab) in a new interview, PlatinumGames vice president Hideki Kamiya was asked about the future of the Bayonetta series. "I personally can't conceive the Bayonetta series ever ending," Kamiya says, adding "I want to make a Bayonetta 4 and 5, and I intend on pitching them to the company."

Last month in November, Kamiya appeared to confirm that Bayonetta 4 was happening, saying it would be an "unexpected development for everyone." Kamiya's new comments, however, confirm that the veteran developer hasn't yet pitched the sequel, so Bayonetta 4 isn't by any means guaranteed.

"We often talk internally about how we could make nine of them," Kamiya says of the Bayonetta games to IGN. "I want people who love the Bayonetta series to believe me when I say: 'I'm not going to do anything that will betray the players,'" the PlatinumGames head concluded.

The Bayonetta series has been going on for 13 years now, becoming PlatinumGames' longest-running franchise to date. Kamiya directed Bayonetta back in 2009, and wrote the story for Bayonetta 2, five years later in 2014. For Bayonetta 3, Kamiya took on a supervising development role, which he'll repeat for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a prequel spin-off which launches next year in March.

Considering Bayonetta 3 had an incredibly prolonged development period, there's no guarantee PlatinumGames will immediately greenlight another game in the action-packed series. There's also been no word from the developer or publisher Nintendo on how the threequel has sold since launch in October, further clouding whether Bayonetta 3 has been a success or not, and may one day see another entry.

Check out our upcoming Switch games guide for a full look over all the games launching next year for Nintendo's console.