Battlefield 2042 shuts down zombies mode "XP farm"

EA DICE has removed Battlefield 2042 's community-created zombies mode in order to prevent players from farming XP.

Taking to Twitter, senior design director of Ripple Effect Studios – previously known as DICE LA – Justin Weibe said that the mode was pulled in the hope it can be fixed and kept "in alignment with standard game progression". TL;DR: players could level up playing zombies faster than other native modes in the shooter.

We’ve removed the Zombie’s mode and replaced with Gun Game. Hopefully we can fix it in the future and keep it in alignment with standard game progression. We’ve also tightened our review process to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Thanks for your patience and understanding.January 21, 2022 See more

"We've removed the Zombies mode and replaced it with Gun Game," Wiebe explained on Twitter (thanks, NME ). "Hopefully we can fix it in the future and keep it in alignment with standard game progression

"We've also tightened our review process to make sure this doesn't happen again. Thanks for your patience and understanding."

In a subsequent direct reply to a commenter, Weibe added: "I think there was potential for the mode but needs to go back into the workshop for a bit. Regardless, we need to be focusing on more important issues like improving core XP progression for BF Portal."

It's the latest in a litany of issues for the beleaguered shooter. The game Steam's page currently sits on a "mostly negative" aggregate, making it one of the most poorly reviewed games ever on Valve's PC platform . Players' concerns chiefly concern the game's performance, gunplay, and numerous bugs and that has consequently seemed to have impacted server populations, too, prompting rumors that EA may be considering making the series free-to-play in the future .

According to known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the publisher is reportedly "very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed" and is said to be "looking at all the options" for the future of the series. According to rumors Henderson has heard, that includes "looking at Free to Play in some capacity".

If you're just jumping in for the first time, don't miss these essential Battlefield 2042 tips before you play.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists | Battlefield 2042 weapons | Battlefield 2042 error codes | Battlefield 2042 tips | Battlefield 2042 modes | Battlefield 2042 campaign