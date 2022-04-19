Battlefield 2042 in-game voice chat is being added this week

Battlefield 2042 will add in-game voice chat tomorrow, Tuesday, April 19, EA has announced.

In EA's official patch notes for Battlefield 2042's big 4.0 update, the publisher confirmed a new feature that players have been wanting since the game launched back in November. There is one small catch though: Battlefield 2042's VoIP will only work if you form a party or squad, so you won't just automatically be able to communicate with your whole team. Though, that's understandable considering Battlefield supports teams up to 64 players, and lord knows what that sort of cacophony would sound like in your headphones.

Before this patch, the only way to communicate over voice chat with your team was through a third party app, like Discord, or through your console's built-in friends/party system. Luckily, update 4.0 fixes that.

While the addition of in-game voice chat is undeniably the headliner of the new update, there's some other stuff bundled in. For example, the updated scoreboard UI introduced in update 3.3 will now show up at the end of rounds. There's also some changes to weapon attachments designed to make customizing your guns more unique and less subtle. "Previously, some attachments had effects that were too similar from others, and it was unclear what the impact on your weapons would be when switching between them," reads a bit from the patch notes.

Head here for the full list of changes coming in tomorrow's patch.

Battlefield 2042 recently fell below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam, and in response the developers are promising over 400 fixes.