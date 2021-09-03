Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage introduces 4 Specialists and their abilities

A fresh round of Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage shows off the combat abilities of four Specialists, from grappling hooks to healing guns.

The new footage from DICE and EA gives us a proper introduction to Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. The trailer showcases each specialists' unique piece of gear and trait, as well as giving you a broader look at the game overall. With these four new recruits joining up alongside returning Battlefield 4 veteran Irish , we've now gotten a look at half of the 10 Specialists who will be playable in Battlefield 2042 at launch. And yes, we're still waiting to be properly introduced to the one with the wingsuit .

More gameplay. And more to come. https://t.co/3ga1HX6rYG #Battlefield pic.twitter.com/cq9hfecQ0eSeptember 3, 2021 See more

So far, each of the Specialist's unique gear and traits look like they'll let them fill a unique role in the battlefield: Webster flanking with his grappling hook and nimble gear, Maria keeping her team alive and her opponents dead with her two-in-one syringe gun, Boris locking down choke points with his turret, and Casper providing long-range spotting with his drone. Beyond those particular gadgets and traits, you'll be able to customize each specialist with whatever standard weaponry and gear you like.

We previously got a look at some of these pieces of specialist gear in a series of extensive Battlefield 2042 weapon and gadget leaks . Speaking of leaks, they're still all over the place for when we may or may not be able to play the Battlefield 2042 beta this month.