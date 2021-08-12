Batman's first shot in The Flash is "reminiscent" of Tim Burton, says Michael Keaton

DC's The Flash movie promises to unite different versions of fan-favorite characters previously brought to life on screen. The Andy Muschietti-directed film is expected to adapt the Flashpoint story from the comics, a major multiverse event allowing for not one, but two Batmen to make appearances. This includes Ben Affleck's Batman who originated in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , and Michael Keaton's Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton movie.

And now we know what type of experience we're in for with the latter. Early teases of Keaton's suit are one thing, but what's it going to be like once audiences see the actor up on screen, suited up as Bruce Wayne?

Describing how it felt to return to Gotham, Keaton told Collider: "[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories. Without giving anything away, which I can’t, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let’s say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don’t even mean for me. Just the imagery, it’s great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

Burton directed two movies about The Dark Knight; the 1989 film and its sequel Batman Returns in 1992. This will be the first time Keaton, whose return as the Caped Crusader was confirmed in April 2021 , has played Bruce Wayne since then. And from the looks of set photos , it's as if he's never been away.

Hearing that his introduction shares a similarity to the Burton-era of movies, is, quite exciting, suggesting that Muschietti might place these established characters in stylized scenes echoing their origins.

The Flash, set to arrive on November 4, 2022, stars Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster Barry Allen with Sasha Calle portraying Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons returning as Iris West, and Ron Livingston as Barry's father. Until its release, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.