Batman: The Long Halloween announces voice cast

A much-beloved Batman comic is getting an animated adaptation. Batman: The Long Halloween has already made a major impact in the film industry, with its story influencing both Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy as well as Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman.

This new animated film boasts a huge voice cast that includes Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as Batman, and the late Glee actress Naya Rivera as Catwoman. This will mark Ackles' second foray into the animated Bat universe after his role as Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood.

The rest of the cast includes:

Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent

Billy Burke as James Gordon

Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone

David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man

Troy Baker as Joker

Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon

Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent

Jack Quaid as Alberto

Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy

Alastair Duncan as Alfred

Additional voice work provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri

The adaptation will be directed by Chris Palmer who formerly helmed Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Palmer will reteam with Man of Tomorrow scribe Tim Sheridan who will also be adapting The Long Halloween for the project. The project will be produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau with Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale's Batman: The Long Halloween is the story of Batman's fight against Holiday, a murderer who strikes once a month. The comic ran for 13 issues from 1996-1997. The story has been praised for a myriad of reasons, particularly its use of Harvey Dent and his alter-ego Two-Face.

