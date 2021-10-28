Gotham City Villains get the spotlight in Anniversary Giant preview

By

Some of Batman's greatest Rogues are celebrated in DC's latest 100-page anniversary special

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1
(Image credit: DC)

DC and Marvel seem to be celebrating a lot of significant anniversaries lately. The latest will be observed on November 30 when DC publishes the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1. 

(Image credit: DC)

'Giant' - as in 100 pages and a format that's become familiar to DC readers - the anthology marks the 80th anniversary of some of Batman's most iconic foes, including Oswald Cobblepot, AKA the Penguin, who made his debut in 1941's Detective Comics #58.

As previously revealed, actor, screenwriter, and producer Danny DeVito will write a story starring the character he famously portrayed in 1992's Batman Returns. Illustrated by Dan Mora, the story co-stars Catwoman, also a villain from the Tim Burton-directed sequel in a "fun heist story/romance."

Check out a preview of the story below:

Image 1 of 4

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 4

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 4

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 4

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)

The DeVito-Mora Penguin-Catwoman story isn't the only story in the special of course. The special features many more of who DC calls "some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe."

Here's a run-down of the other villains that will be featured in their own stories and their creative teams:

  • The Scarecrow by writer/artist Wes Craig
  • Poison Ivy by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Emma Rios
  • Ra's al Ghul by writer by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Riccardo Federici 
  • Talia al Ghul by writers Nadia Shammas and Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor
  • The original Red Hood by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Max Fiumara
  • The Mad Hatter by writer Dan Watters and artist Skylar Patridge
  • Killer Moth by writer Mairghread Scott and artist Ariela Kristantina

The Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will also feature what DC calls "highly collectible" variant covers. 

Here's a rundown of the artists contributing covers along with a preview gallery:

  • Main cover by Lee Bermejo
  • The Penguin variant by Frank Quitely
  • The Scarecrow variant by Wes Craig and Jason Wordie
  • Poison Ivy variant by Marguerite Sauvage
  • Talia and Ra's al Ghul variant by Riccardo Federici
  • Killer Moth, Red Hood, and Mad Hatter variant by Dan Mora
  • Batman/Villains 1:25 ratio variant by Francesco Mattina
  • Batman/Penguin 1:50 ratio variant by Chris Burnham and Nathan Fairbairn
Image 1 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)
Image 8 of 8

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

(Image credit: DC)

Check out all of DC's comic books on sale in November in its November 2021 solicitations and all upcoming new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections arriving in 2021 and beyond.

Michael Doran

I'm not just the Newsarama founder and editor-in-chief, I'm also a reader. And that reference is just a little bit older than the beginning of my Newsarama journey. I founded what would become the comic book news site in 1996, and except for a brief sojourn at Marvel Comics as its marketing and communications manager in 2003, I've been writing about new comic book titles, creative changes, and occasionally offering my perspective on important industry events and developments for the 25 years since. Despite many changes to Newsarama, my passion for the medium of comic books and the characters makes the last quarter-century (it's crazy to see that in writing) time spent doing what I love most.