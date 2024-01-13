Batman: Arkham studio claims that Suicide Squad is its biggest game ever "story-wise"

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy was somewhat groundbreaking for being - shock - actually great licensed games in a climate full of pretty subpar ones. Rocksteady Games is now pivoting to an anti-hero party in the upcoming Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League, which has garnered some raised eyebrows for its live service elements, but the developer claims that the team-up is its biggest story-focused adventure yet.

"It's still full of the DNA that infuses the Batman: Arkham series - those foundations of story and character are absolutely central to our process," product director Darius Sadeghian tells Play Magazine in Issue 36, seemingly in response to the live service backlash that's haunted the game since its proper reveal. "Story-wise, this is easily our biggest game."

We've already seen a taste of Suicide Squad's dramedy shanenegans in several trailers, showing a brainwashed Justice League wreaking havoc while Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark temporarily cosplay as the good guys. The game is sure to feature Rocksteady’s excellent signature narrative moments, slick cinematography, and interesting comic book remixes.

But fans were still worried about the live service influences that have stuck to the game, from the looter shooter stats flying about to the in-game store and multiple currencies. Sadeghian explains that the team is "really keen on being there for players who want to stay with us and continue the adventure." He continues: "It's really important to us that we're generous with the people who play our game, so for the first year after launch we've got masses of new content that will be completely free for people who own the game."

Among the planned post-launch content are new story missions, locations, gear, costumes, collectibles trinkets, and playable members of the Suicide Squad - "each will have their own unique mechanics and they’ll be unlockable for all players for free." Although, who knows what we'll be fighting post-launch after the Justice League is all, erm, dispatched.

We apparently shouldn't hold our breathe for a new Batman: Arkham game, since "we really do kill the Justice League." Now I'm scared.