Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League targets PLAY’s cover

PLAY #36 is out now! New year, new us – and the bombs implanted within us have nothing to do with it, we swear! After a bit of a delay, Suicide Squad is almost here, so we chat to the devs to dig into the development, plus take a first look at GTA 6, interrogate Capcom on Ace Attorney’s future, and finally dish out awards for the year that was. Who tops the list? Read on for a peek at what’s in store!

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

(Image credit: Future)

With the Batman: Arkham series done and dusted, we talk to Darius Sadeghian about building a successor that builds off the lessons Rocksteady has learned while also being fundamentally different. With a multiplayer and online focus, and plans for plenty of post-launch support - can SS:KTJL beat the odds to crack online heroics?

PLAY's GOTYs - don't miss these winners

(Image credit: Future)

Last year's games are still worth celebrating! With the whole thing behind us, we take the time to champion the greatest games that deserve a spot on your backlog. From heaps of bonus awards to spread the love around, to both readers’ and critics’ choices, the unmissable PS5 games are all here.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

We’re in for a treat on PlayStation as Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is finally on the way to fill in a big gap in the court record, bringing the remaining games in the series to the platform. We chat with Kenichi Hashimoto and Janet Hsu about these remasters, and how the series evolved through the fourth, fifth, and sixth games in the first place. We also ask: what does the future hold?

Grand Theft Auto 6's viral videos impress

(Image credit: Future, Rockstar Games)

Vice City! Alligators! Dual protagonists! Viral videos! We dig into the return to the Miami-like setting many years on (both in-universe and in real life) as we look forward to Rockstar’s upcoming decade definer.

Also in Insider: Coal Supper chat Thank Goodness You’re Here’s comedy inspirations; ‘will COD descend into live service sooner rather than later?’; Lies Of P’s DLC, and more

Back in the ring with Tekken 8

(Image credit: Future, Bandai Namco)

One more round? Go on then. We enter the ring for a final pre-release match with Tekken 8, this time taking the opportunity to tackle the story and arcade quest modes and get to grips with Reina, the mysterious new challenger who looks to be taking aim at the devil gene crown.

We also tackle some early multiplayer as we go hands-on again with Granblue Fantasy: Relink ahead of its imminent, long-long-long-awaited launch, get chills from the PT-like Luto, test our rhythm in Bits & Bops, and more!

Does Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora impress on PS5?

(Image credit: Future, Ubisoft)

Ubisoft’s put out another big open world game – but does embracing the Avatar license give this one a more distinct identity? Well, yes, and no. It’s complicated, but there’s still loads that impresses here.

Plus, verdicts and impressions on Final Fantasy 16: Echoes Of The Past, Teardown, Resident Evil 4 VR, God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Arizona Sunshine 2, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and more!

RetroStation

(Image credit: Future, Warner Bros)

In RetroStation we dial the clock back well past ‘one’ to revisit Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, the PS2 entry that was pivotal to the series’ modern direction. Plus, we dust off the ever-enigmatic Digimon World, take to Vaan’s defence as the de facto hero of Final Fantasy 12, dip into PaRappa 2 on PS Plus, and leave you with The Evil Within.

(Image credit: Future, Warner Bros)

