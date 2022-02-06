Batman Arkham Collection spotted for Switch

Details of an unannounced Batman Arkham Collection bundle for Nintendo Switch have appeared on a French retailer's website.

Though neither Nintendo nor Warner Bros. have confirmed any such collection is on the way to Nintendo's handheld system, the listing – which is still live at the time of writing over at WTT.biz – suggests the bundle will be available at the end of August 2022 (which could be a placeholder date, of course) and retail for €60.

While there's no news on what games are included in the collection, it would be fair to presume it'll match the offerings of the bundle of the same name that was released a couple of years back on PC and consoles: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight.

Interestingly, WTT also revealed the existence of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt's Switch port ahead of time, too, which does make the sighting a touch more credible, although - as always with these kinds of stories - we should always take the news with a skeptical bucket of salt until its confirmed one way or the other (thanks, VGC ).

ICYMI, it's believed Rocksteady has reportedly delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from its 2022 release schedule to 2023.

While the delay hasn't yet been officially confirmed, press insiders say "people familiar" with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's development believe Warner Bros. has quietly pushed back its arrival due to pandemic-related production challenges and other hurdles.

The report also points out that Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar recently teased WB Games' "full slate of highly anticipated games" for 2022 alongside logos for Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights , but, interestingly enough, left out Suicide Squad.