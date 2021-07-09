Batman and Chase come face to face in Infinite Frontier #2

Infinite Frontier is the name of both the new DC 'Omniverse' status quo and the title of the series that's currently exploring it. Infinite Frontier #2 is due out July 13, and a new set of preview pages ramps up both the action and the questions at the heart of the title.

(Image credit: DC)

The preview of Infinite Frontier #2 from writer Joshua Williamson and artists Paul Pelletier, Jesús Merino, Xermánico, Norm Rapmund, and Romulo Fajardo Jr. features Agent Cameron Chase confronting Batman in the Hall of Justice - but he turns the third degree right back on her with questions of his own.

"What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse?" reads DC's solicitation text for Infinite Frontier #2. "The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south?"

For those just joining the party, Cameron Chase and Director Bones each have storied DC histories. Chase led her own short-lived title in the late '90s as a DEA agent tracking superhuman threats, which made her a cult-favorite character despite a long absence from the DC Universe.

As for Bones, he goes back to the late '80s when he was a member of Infinity, Inc. alongside Alan Scott's children Jade and Obsidian. Speaking of Alan Scott and Jade, they'll also take the spotlight in Infinite Frontier #2.

"Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan's going to find out why and bring her home," DC's description continues. "Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers."

Harper was resurrected as part of the climax of the Dark Nights: Death Metal event, which also established the Infinite Frontier era's 'Omniverse' status quo - though it seems he was not meant to survive past the events of that story, at least according to the fundamental powers-that-be of the Omniverse.

Here's the gallery of pages and covers:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

Infinite Frontier #2 goes on sale July 13.

