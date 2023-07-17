Barbie fever has taken over another part of the internet thanks to a Google Easter egg

Google has embraced its Kenergy with a new Easter egg for fans searching for the new movie.

If you type "Barbie" into the search bar, its stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, or its director Greta Gerwig, you'll see your screen light up with animated sparkles before turning pink. The new feature is similar to others that the search engine has included in the past, including a creepy Cordyceps animation for The Last of Us and an adorable Grogu for The Mandalorian.

Barbie has become meme fodder over the past few months thanks to the movie's inspired marketing campaign (read our ode to that here). As well as this, having the same release date as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has also led to numerous Barbenheimer memes taking over social media.

The new movie is directed by Gerwig from a script by her and Noah Baumbach. It follows Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) as they embark on a trip to the Real World after things begin to go wrong in Barbie Land. What they find is quite a shock as the pair encounter both the joys and the perils of living among humans.

The star-studded movie also features America Ferrera as Gloria, Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, Emerald Fennell as Midge, and Michael Cera as Allan. Some of the different variations of Barbie are played by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and Nicola Coughlan.

Meanwhile, some of the Kens are played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena. If that wasn't enough, Helen Mirren narrates the hugely anticipated movie.

It isn't just Google that has gone Barbie mad as here at GamesRadar+, we've also taken a deep dive into the new movie. We've got an exploration of the doll's surprising comic book history as well as a comprehensive history of the iterations of the Barbie film that almost happened.

Barbie is released on July 21 in theaters. For more upcoming movies, here are all the 2023 movie release dates you need for your diary.