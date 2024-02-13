All Banishers Ghosts of New Eden endings

There are five Banishers Ghosts of New Eden endings you can reach on your journey to the cursed town, and the ending you get is all based on how well you stick to the oath you swore to Antea early in the story. Each ending is quite different from one another, with two paths leading to an outcome that reveals a lot about the lore and some of the characters in the game. Below, I've laid out all five ending paths in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, including how to reach them and what happens.



Full story spoilers for Banishers below – ye be warned!

All endings in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden and how to get them

As mentioned, there are five different ending paths in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, with two of these paths leading to the same outcome. Overall, it means there are three possible endings for sticking with the Ascend oath and two endings for sticking with the Resurrection oath. Antea's ascension oath requires you to Banish or Ascend ghosts found in the Haunting Cases you complete. Conversely, the oath for her resurrection requires you to Blame the living in any Haunting Cases, killing them so that Antea can have their essence.

The degree to which you follow these instructions is what determines the ending you get after defeating the Nightmare final boss. Each Banishers Ghosts of New Eden oath has a bit of leeway in that you don't have to Blame every single person to get the Resurrection ending and you don’t have to Ascend every ghost to get the Ascend ending, but the further you push things, the more likely you are to fail to fulfil the oath you swore. It also seems as though you can complete as many Haunting Cases as you want as the game determines your endings by just comparing the number of Ascends/Banishes and Blames across the cases you completed.

Furthermore, as far as I can tell, changing your oath later in the game has no direct impact on the ending, but will make it harder for you to fulfil the oath you switched to as you might have a lot of progress to make up. If there's an ending you really want, it might be safer to spend more time completing the extra Haunting Cases to help with your oath, though this will increase how long it takes to beat Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.

Here are all of Banishers' five endings:

Ascend oath fulfilled: Pick the Ascend oath and Banish/Ascend every ghost (you can get away with Blaming a few people, but not many). This is by far the game's "best" ending in terms of outcomes for characters and overall moral goodness. Red peacefully ascends Antea's ghost, offering closure to them both. Red buries her body and is understandably devastated, taking time to mourn. Eventually he recovers and has a more hopeful outlook, recounting tales of his time with Antea to children and apprentices.

Pick the Ascend oath and Banish/Ascend every ghost (you can get away with Blaming a few people, but not many). This is by far the game's "best" ending in terms of outcomes for characters and overall moral goodness. Red peacefully ascends Antea's ghost, offering closure to them both. Red buries her body and is understandably devastated, taking time to mourn. Eventually he recovers and has a more hopeful outlook, recounting tales of his time with Antea to children and apprentices. Ascent oath partially fulfilled: Pick the Ascent oath and Blame some living people but still Ascend/Banish the majority. This is arguably the worst/bad ending for the Ascend path as Antea's ascension leaves Red struggling to mourn and overwhelmed with guilt for the murders he committed.

Pick the Ascent oath and Blame some living people but still Ascend/Banish the majority. This is arguably the worst/bad ending for the Ascend path as Antea's ascension leaves Red struggling to mourn and overwhelmed with guilt for the murders he committed. Resurrection oath fulfilled: Pick the Resurrection oath and Blame every living person (again, you can get away with Banishing/Ascending a couple of ghosts). While this could be considered the "best" ending for the Resurrection path, it's a pretty grim path overall. Antea is successfully resurrected, and she and Red leave the meetinghouse together. Then it's revealed that Antea never recovered from the time she spent as a ghost and Red is traumatized by all the murders he committed to bring her back. They leave New Eden and rebuild their relationship based on a "shared interest", which appears to just be murdering more people.

Pick the Resurrection oath and Blame every living person (again, you can get away with Banishing/Ascending a couple of ghosts). While this could be considered the "best" ending for the Resurrection path, it's a pretty grim path overall. Antea is successfully resurrected, and she and Red leave the meetinghouse together. Then it's revealed that Antea never recovered from the time she spent as a ghost and Red is traumatized by all the murders he committed to bring her back. They leave New Eden and rebuild their relationship based on a "shared interest", which appears to just be murdering more people. Oath failed: Pick the Ascend oath and Blame too many living people or pick the Resurrection oath and Ascend/Banish too many ghosts. This is Banishers' "bad" ending in that Red fails to fulfil his oath to Antea and it has some wild story implications. Red breaks his oath to Antea, which causes the ascension/resurrection to fail. Seeker then arrives to help Red just as Deborah's ghost returns to its Retribution Nightmare form. Retribution then tells Red that he failed Antea and attacks Seeker, causing her to age rapidly, revealing that she is actually Siridean from a different time. As a punishment for Red, he is sent back in time to repeat his whole journey to bring both justice to the ghost of Deborah and prove his worth by sticking to his oath. From there, the game resets back to when Red wakes up on the beach with Seeker after the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Landfall quest and Nightmare attack.

