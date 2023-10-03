Baldur's Gate 3 update fixes two major controversies - shared stash is dead, but "more importantly, we shaved His Majesty"

Baldur's Gate 3's latest hotfix is out now, and the most important change is that Larian has re-shaved a cat.

There are many excellent animal companions in Baldur's Gate 3, but a certified fan-favorite is His Majesty, a cat that can be found in the Last Light Inn in Act 2. With his noble name, posh accent, and clear disdain for the people around him, he gained notoriety within the community. His Majesty was initially thought to be a Sphynx, a breed of cat that's basically completely hairless. That lack of fur certainly lent an extra dimension to his highfalutin attitude, and likely contributed to his popularity.

That is, until Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3. It turned out that His Majesty was never supposed to be bald, and that his Sphynx-like appearance was a bug. Larian reinstated his fur, clearly not expecting the ensuing backlash, as the community demanded that the developer "shave the cat."

With hotfix 8, out now, the developer has given in to those demands. Among several bug fixes and a reversal of the unpopular shared stash feature, Larian says that "most importantly, we shaved his majesty." The notes go on to clarify that the cat is "once again a Sphynx," which is likely to thrill feline enthusiasts from here to the Sword Coast.

The actual biggest change is certainly that shared stash issue, which saw characters transfer you what they thought were important items when you dismissed them from your party. The aim was clearly to ensure that you weren't having to swap back and forth to make sure you were carrying the right story-specific item at a given time, but characters were also offloading their alchemy pouches and camp supplies.

After some pretty spicy backlash from the regularly enthusiastic Baldur's Gate 3 community, Larian has walked that change back entirely, reverting characters to their patch 2 behaviour. That's probably more important than the fur on that snooty cat, but hey, to each their own.

