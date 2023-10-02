Baldur's Gate 3 genius finds way to skip the entire final gauntlet using nothing but a common potion

Baldur's Gate 3 is by no means an easy game. Sure, you can charm or intimidate your way out of a lot of otherwise violent situations, but sometimes you've no choice but to fight. Or do you?

Warning: the below contains spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3, so if you've not yet made it to the credits of Larian's epic CRPG, you might want to look away now.

Over on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, one player has managed to cheese their way to victory in the game's final battle, on the hardest difficulty, no less. The player, KorsaDK, admits to struggling with the very last fight when playing on regular difficulty, and after opting to replay the game on Tactician mode, they weren't thrilled at the prospect of having to do it all over again with stronger, smarter enemies. But as luck would have it, they devised a plan to avoid the final fight entirely, and it worked.

As the player explains, right before delving into the final gauntlet, they had each party member drink a potion of invisibility. They also cast invisibility on the Emperor, who, depending on your choices, can fight alongside you here. "The entire team just walked up to the crown, emperor cast the spell on it," KorsaD says. "All enemies got surprised and the portal instantly opened and my entire team just stepped through before anyone else had a turn.."

Praising Larian for the freedom players have to experiment in Baldur's Gate 3, KorsaDK writes, "I love how being just a tiny bit creative gets rewarded, throughout the entire game."

Other Baldur's Gate 3 players have also been sharing the inventive ways they've overcome the game's last hurdle. "First time I did it everyone in my party had some variation of teleport (Misty Step or Dimension Door), I just noped out of there and into the portal," says user rdluna. "I turned the emperor into a sheep and then stepped into the portal," vinean confesses, adding that it "seemed fitting."

Also embracing a more unconventional playstyle is GamesRadar+'s own Heather Wald, who, as a bard, has convinced so many bosses to do her job for her in Baldur's Gate 3.