Patch 3 brings maybe the best Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes yet: "Improved performance in the Lower City"

Patch 3 for Baldur's Gate 3 is finally live, and with it comes a whole host of patch notes addressing various bug fixes and improvements - but there's nothing sweeter than better performance in Act 3.

The Lower City area of the titular Baldur's Gate hosts the majority of the action in the game's climactic Act 3, and the densely populated urban area has been seriously taxing on the game's performance across both PC and PS5. Improving the frame rate in this area has been a point of emphasis for developer Larian Studios, and today's patch notes say that there's now "Improved performance in the Lower City. More to come!"

It seems to be a pretty substantial improvement, too. I've not done extremely thorough testing, and though I have a powerful enough rig to power through the Lower City without much issue, today's patch has given me a boost of about 10 FPS in the area. Players who've been experiencing worse performance issues are already reporting much, much bigger gains than that. Impressive stuff, especially since Larian's suggesting that further improvements are still on the way.

Today's patch also includes proper Mac support and the long-awaited Magic Mirror that will finally let you change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3. You can read more of the patch note highlights over on Steam, helpfully censored to keep your eyes safe from any late-game spoilers. It certainly looks like this update was worth the little extra wait.

Larian has finally explained what the 'secret' Baldur's Gate 3 content one cast member teased is all about.