Astarion actor says Baldur's Gate 3 players haven't found a hidden 2-hour section: "I'm one of the few people that knows about it"

A Baldur's Gate 3 actor says there's still about "two hours of content" that no one's uncovered yet, and it's apparently nearly impossible to find.

Astarion actor Neil Newbon hosts regular livestreams to sign prints and field questions from fans – and occasionally get killed by the very vampire he voices in the RPG in one legendary Twitch moment – and in the clip just below, from Newbon's Twitch stream back on August 31, he addresses something quite intriguing. The actor teases a sequence that he's sworn to secrecy about, and that no one's apparently uncovered yet.

"There's even something I know about that you can't get to unless you do something that I don't think anyone's going to work out," Newbon said with an effortless tease. "I was told this in confidence," he adds, standing firm that he can't reveal a single thing about this moment. Hell, he can't even reveal if it involves his own character.

"I think I'm one of the few people who know about this. It's quite fucking crazy," the actor continues. Newbon specifies that it's about "two hours of content," and he's not even allowed to give a "vague clue" about it, such is its secretive, closely guarded status.

Obviously this clip is now nearing three weeks old, so it's entirely possible a Baldur's Gate 3 player somewhere out there has uncovered the "secret" Newbon's on about. That said, I haven't seen any obvious reports or confirmation about it. But considering we're talking about an RPG with a vast number of choices spread over hundreds of hours and 17,000 different endings, who the hell knows where this two-hour sequence is in the sea that is Baldur's Gate 3.

YouTube viewers of the clip above have had a go at cracking Newbon's big secret. Some think it's the "Early Access Shadowheart romance scene," which was apparently "impossible" to get before the game launched in full last month. Others reckon it isn't related to the core Origin characters like Astarion, since Newbon mentions that he was "told this in confidence."

It could theoretically be years yet before someone uncovers this "crazy" two-hour sequence in Baldur's Gate 3. What weird choices will players have to make to find something brand-new?

Here's how we got good at Baldur's Gate 3 by refusing to play it properly.