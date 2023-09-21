Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 gets a tiny delay because it's a beefy boy

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 3 has been pushed back very slightly, because it's a chonk.

Patch 3 for Baldur's Gate 3 should've been launching later today, September 21, but that's no longer happening. As announced by Larian yesterday, September 20, patch 3 has been delayed by one day to September 22, for the very simply reason that it's a big boy.

Patch 3 is coming, and it’s a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we’re releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead.Thanks for your patience, all! 🙏 https://t.co/Ex8hrMOHNqSeptember 20, 2023 See more

This sadly means that Mac players have to wait one more day to experience the greatness of Baldur's Gate 3. The D&D RPG is currently out on PC for Windows, but it's not available just yet for Mac, something that patch 3 is going to change. Perhaps that's why it's a beefy patch.

When Larian announced patch 3 last week, plenty of players hoped it would fix numerous performance issues. There's no doubt Baldur's Gate 3 runs well overall, especially for such a complicated, detailed game, but it does unfortunately suffer from performance issues in the more densely-populated areas of the game.

Personally, I'm hoping for a fix to stop my party abandoning me. Whenever my party are required to abandon me by the story (for example with Gut to remove the Tadpole in the Goblin Camp), they untether from my own character and just stand there, and the only workaround is to send them back to the camp and then get them to follow me again from there.

But hey, it's an incredibly small price to pay for the brilliance of Baldur's Gate 3. After six longs years of development, what's one more day to wait for a new patch?

