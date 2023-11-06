Baldur's Gate 3 sex speedrunners rejoice after Larian immediately reversed Lae'zel change - without telling anyone

Sex speedrunning is back in Baldur's Gate 3, thanks to Larian.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 4 rolled out last week, bringing over 1,000 fixes, changes and tweaks to Larian's acclaimed RPG. While from most players' perspective, it improved the game, those competing to romance party members as quickly as possible were dismayed to find that the patch made the process of getting laid a lot more drawn out by having Lae'zel up her standards considerably.

"For Lae'zel to decide to romance you, you no longer only need to gain high enough approval from her," read the patch notes on the official Baldur's Gate 3 website. "You must also have proven yourself worthy through your actions."

This change essentially killed the sex speedrunning category, with times like the current record of 1 minute 58 seconds held by speedrunner Mae no longer possible.

Now, it appears that Larian has heard the outcry from the community and has implemented a fix to save sex speedrunning. In a video posted on YouTube, the aforementioned Mae explains that the developer released a 5MB update later on November 2, the same day as Patch 4 arrived.

According to the current Sex% champion, with no accompanying patch notes, the changes it brought about went unnoticed until another speedrunner weedmoder managed to seduce Lae'zel using the same method as before, that is, without having to complete the Druid Grove quest line.

While Mae acknowledges that the changes Larian made to romancing Lae'zel in Patch 4 "made sense for casual play" and that the character's "immediate horniness was excessive", they said that reversing this is "a true testament to [the developer's] willingness to listen to their community".

Speaking of Lae'zel's fondness for rolling in the hay, things got pretty awkward during Devora Wilde's Baldur's Gate 3 livestream, when the actor, who voices Lae'zel, ended up sleeping with none other than the stern Githyanki Fighter. "I recorded these lines, and it feels like I'm listening to another character," Wilde said as she awkwardly watched the scene unfold.

