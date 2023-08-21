Baldur's Gate 3 horniest speedrunning category is heating up

The race to see which Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunner can get to the game's first sex scene the fastest is heating up quickly.

When our pals at PC Gamer first reported on the emerging and very official Sex% speedrunning category, the record-setter at the time, YouTuber Mae, had managed to seduce poor Lae'zel in a little under eight minutes. Another Baldur's Gate 3 streamer, DisguisedToast, managed to beat Mae's record over the weekend, but Mae quickly climbed back on top.

Commenting on her own record-setting attempt, Mae wrote to her rival: "Challenge me again at your own peril, Toast," a surer sign than any that things had started to get spicy in more ways than one.

Since then, several other Baldur's Gate 3 sexrunners have entered the race, with the most up-to-date record being an astonishing 2:35 run from YouTuber Hears. As Mae was the first to set the record and seems keen on keeping it, it'll be interesting to see if she's able to take back her dubious crown.

I'm also curious to see how fast players are able to get laid with other characters in Baldur's Gate 3 like Astarion, Gale, and Shadowheart. Of all the available Baldur's Gate 3 romances, it seems Lae'zel is the most eager to get it on like Donkey Kong, but that's why you split the category up into various characters and have separate records for each one.

Dragon Age writer David Gaider recently stepped up to defend Lae'zel from her harshest critics, saying, "Fandom has always treated male characters with more forgiveness."