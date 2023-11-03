Baldur's Gate 3's sex speedrunning community is in shambles now that the latest patch requires Lae'zel to actually like you

The speedrunning community surrounding Baldur's Gate 3 has focused on many complex feats to match the game's immense scope. Along with the traditional goals, such as clearing the game as quickly as possible, a smaller community of players has taken to a less conventional feat - romancing party members as quickly as possible. And as it turns out, the one party member that's been the quickest to find intimacy with is the notoriously prickly party member Lae'zel.



However, the recent Patch #4 for Baldur's Gate 3 that just launched today has led to a catastrophic change that has disrupted the BG3 romancing speedrunners. Following the patch, Lae'zel has now upped her standards significantly, and she's no longer that easy to romance.

Before the patch, speedrunners had fun competing to see how quickly players could bond with Lae'zel. The world record stood at one minute and 58 seconds by user maeeeeee, who impressively managed to clear the game's intro, get to the camp, and make all the dialogue choices along the way with Lae'zel in under two minutes.

This recent change is a reasonable one, but the current patch has effectively disrupted an entire speedrunning category for Baldur's Gate 3. Hidden within the Patch #4 log is a new detail focusing on Lae'zel, stating: "For Lae'zel to decide to romance you, you no longer only need to gain high enough approval from her. You must also have proven yourself worthy through your actions."



While there are folks in the speedrunning community who are disappointed, most are taking it in good fun; some even are praising Larian Studios for making this change as they feel it's more consistent with Lae'zel's proud warrior personality and for the game's strong focus on role-playing. Moving forward, players must do more to demonstrate their strength and resolve to win her favor, and that means spending more time with her and being more of a reliable and honorable suitor.



Still, the speedrunning community focusing on romance will continue and likely find another character to focus on. Still, it likely won't match the same passion that many fans had for Lae'zel, who became something of an unexpected romancing figure for BG3.



