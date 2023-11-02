Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 is live now with more than 1,000 changes, including the ability to bamboozle dead bodies

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 has dropped, bringing "over 1000 fixes, tweaks, and changes" to the RPG.

Several hundred changes means that the Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 notes are pretty lengthy, so, helpfully, Larian has provided something of a highlight reel. Right at the top is the ability to dismiss dead avatars to Withers' Wardrobe, a companion-retiring armoire that was added to the game in another recent patch. You'll also be able to customise the appearance of hirelings, and take advantage of a colour-blind mode via the accessibility tab.

While perhaps not as crucial as the changes above, there are several other fixes that are a little bit smaller, but will still make their mark on the game. Scratch can now fetch pretty much whatever you throw for him, but he'll also find his ball if you manage to lose it. There's also a change to the pretty important Speak With Dead spell, that will allow you to recast it if you don't ask a corpse any questions - for instance, if you're told a corpse doesn't have anything to say to its killer, Disguise Self or Wild Shape will now allow you to cast the spell a second time.

The full patch 4 notes can be found on the game's website, but I'll warn you in advance that they clock in at just a little under 20,000 words, and get into some pretty intricate fixes - right towards the bottom, for example, there's a fix for the vocal animation for a single line of dialogue. Still, there are some bigger changes, particularly around Act 3, that should impact the story. There are also tweaks to some Act 3 boss fights that should make them even more of a challenge.

As the name suggests, this is far from the first substantial patch that Larian has made to Baldur's Gate 3. In addition to the first three patches, we've also seen plenty of smaller hotfixes to the game that have targeted more specific bugs. Sadly, there's still no sign of that DLC I'm so desperate for, but the game's voice cast did recently pitch a very good idea for an expansion inspired by Stardew Valley.

