Astarion, Shadowheart, and Lae'zel actors pitch Baldur's Gate 3 DLC inspired by Stardew Valley and their D&D campaign

The actors behind Astarion, Shadowheart, and Lae'zel have pitched their own Baldur's Gate 3 DLC, and it's a Stardew Valley -like featuring the community's favourite imp Bing Bong.

During the Baldur's Gate 3 panel at MCM Comic Con in London over the weekend, Devora Wilde (Lae'zel), Jennifer English (Shadowheart), and Neil Newbon (Astarion) inadvertently pitched the best DLC idea for the Larian RPG. During the Q&A portion of the panel, a fan asked the group where they'd like to see the story go in any potential DLC, to which English replied without skipping a beat: "Bing Bong."

If you didn't know, Bing Bong was created during the cast's D&D session last month. Unsurprisingly, English and Wilde (in character as Shadowheart and Lae'zel) were in disagreement on whether the baby imp should join them on the journey. Ever since then, Baldur's Gate fans have been obsessed with Bing Bong, going as far as modding the little guy into the game - which must have made Shadowheart's day.

"What would happen if we were to adopt Bing Bong?" Wilde responded to English, who was sitting right beside them as the two were sporting their get-along shirt . "Can we make a DLC about that?" English added before the fan informed the actors about the Bing Bong mod we just mentioned, to which the Shadowheart actor replied: "Can someone put this mod on the PS5 I can't use? Please?"

It was actually Neil Newbon who came up with the idea to make the DLC into a farming sim: "Would that be like a really weird version of like 'Bing Bong Valley'?" the actor asked Wilde and English, "where you farm and he's just like growing up and getting into trouble with you two [Shadowheart and Lae'zel] being there." To which English adds, gesturing to themselves and Wilde: "With us two being the parents."

Although this sounds like an incredible idea for some Baldur's Gate 3 DLC, we don't actually know if Larian is planning to make any yet. On the plus side, when asked if it was a possibility, the RPG's developer did say " we want to do more ."