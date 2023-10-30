Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart and Lae'zel actors end their fictional feud by hanging out in one big "Our Get Along" t-shirt

Baldur’s Gate 3’s most dramatic feud is between party members Shadowheart and Lae’zel, but their in-game beef also infested the two character’s fandoms in playful ways... until now, since the actors behind both characters have called for a peaceful truce.

This weekend’s MCM Comic Con in London hosted a panel featuring several cast members from Baldur’s Gate 3, including Shadowheart actor Jennifer English and Lae’zel actor Devora Wilde, who showed up together squeezed into one big “Our Get Along Shirt” t-shirt. An amicable way to resolve any fictional feud, I think.

Shart Nation and Lae’s Baes call a truce @alionabaranova1 is a witness #BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/vLyyqmoWcdOctober 28, 2023 See more

Wilde shared a TikTok to make the truce public, which shows the two actors chaotically navigating a dark car park while stuffed in the aforementioned bonding device. "Shart Nation and Lae's Baes call a truce," reads the caption. Baldur's Gate 3's performance director and English's partner, Aliona Baranova, was also there to bear witness and joke that the two were "getting along just fine."

Baranova also shared that the trio's text message group chat is lovingly called "Schnit'Zel" and has a display picture that photoshops the character's faces onto the shirt-stuffed-actors. “They slayed,” tweets Baranova, “(not each other, thankfully!)”

For those out of the loop, the in-game beef has popped up outside of the D&D RPG several times recently, most notably in English and Baranova's series of Twitch streams where Baranova hilariously declared her love for the half-elf nemesis. That declaration then turned into something a little more physical, which was always inevitable in a game as thirsty as Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3's best romance actually played out in real life between English and Baranova.