Baldur's Gate 3 player exploits spell slot refreshment to destroy one of the game's hardest bosses with a massive 15-character party

A Baldur's Gate 3 player somehow summoned 15 total characters to give Raphael the kicking he deserved.

Raphael is one of the hardest bosses in all of Baldur's Gate 3, and that's not meant in any disrespect towards his fellow bosses. One player judged the boss of the House of Hope to be so tough, that they summoned in a grand total of 15 characters to deal with the archdevil and put him down for good.

The members of the party obviously include Tav, Lae'zel, Shadowheart, and Gale, which is a pretty solid roster for taking on Raphael in the first place. Then we can count several shambling mummies, two flying ghouls, a few ice elementals, none other than Hope herself, two Myrmidons, a genie, and Scratch, the goodest boy in all the realms.

Hopefully no harm befalls Scratch, or else Tav's probably about to go full John Wick on Raphael. As for how the player achieved all 15 summons, look no further than the magical fountain in Haarlep's room. The fountain completely replenishes HP and spell slots, and there's no penalty for using it again and again, meaning you can just rinse and repeat all your summonable characters.

The fountains aren't like the Mindflayer restoration points under Moonrise Towers, so they don't run out (which wasn't always the case - Larian changed them in a post-launch patch). The fountains do, unfortunately, expire after the showdown with Raphael, so you can't just drop in on the House of Hope for a refill whenever you want.

You can read up on our full Baldur's Gate 3 Raphael guide if you're looking for a complete walkthrough on how to deal with the devil.