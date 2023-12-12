Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor's reaction to the extremely spicy results of her murderous actions is priceless: "Oh my gosh, you see everything"

Before a single word is typed, I want to give a massive Baldur's Gate 3 spoiler warning for Act 1. This story goes into detail about a pivotal moment in Act 1, so if you haven't made it to Act 2 and don't want anything spoiled, turn back now.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

One of the earliest big decisions you have to make is whether you should side with Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3. Doing so will earn you the Drow Paladin's support and, if you play your cards right, convince her to join your team as a romanceable companion. However, the reason this isn't the more popular choice is because, to do so, you have to savagely turn your back on both the Tieflings and Druids who count on your team for support, slaughter all or some of them - including helpless innocents - and permanently lose both Wyll and Karlach, with the potential for Gale to bail on you as well.

However, as noted, doing the horrible thing gives you the chance to get Minthara in the sack shortly thereafter. And, as Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde rather comically learned in a recent livestream, the sex scene between you and Minthara is one of the game's most spicy and revealing. "Oh my gosh, you see everything," Wilde says after multiple gasps and using her hands to partially obscure her face.

Check out her understandably exaggerated reaction in the timestamped video below:

I've had the dubious honor of taking this particular route myself - and then immediately loading up an earlier save and siding with the Goblins because the atrocities you have to commit are, frankly, just too damn much to bear. I won't share exactly what happens in the sex scene if you do choose to put your head in the sand, but you can easily search for the interaction in question on YouTube.

