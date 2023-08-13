Baldur's Gate 3 Druids are discovering the sheer power of divebombing Owlbears

As Baldur's Gate 3 continues to grow in popularity and shock even its director at how successful its launch has been, players are continuing to push the game's D&D rules to its boundaries and see what is possible.

Because gravity is also a rule in Baldur's Gate 3, Druids players are discovering it can be used to cause some serious damage with the absolute unit that is the Owlbear.

The class action Crushing Flight scales with mass, meaning the bigger your form, the more Bludgeoning damage you'll deal. And the longer you take to fall to the ground, the larger the impacting force will be when you land.

Some unlucky NPCs have been witness to this fact. If they succeed a Strength Saving Throw against Crushing Flight they only take half damage but, as we're about to see, this is trivial to a five-tonne Owlbear.

OWLBEAR FROM THE TOP ROPE 800 DMG!Some asked so....Crushing Flight = no fall dmgStack boxes, climb, shapeshift, enlarge (jump spell if needed)5005kg from 31.6m = 821 bludg dmgJust knowing weight/height fall dmg exists has creative implications, have fun with that😈 pic.twitter.com/ZGFaZKVQ8jAugust 10, 2023 See more

In a video shared by Twitch streamer Ellohime, poor NPC Acolyte Marls gets crushed to death by 821 points of Bludgeoning damage, despite beating the Strength check with their Saving Throw.

The boss Grym suffers a similar fate to Redditor Fishbleb, taking a whopping 1,170 points of Bludgeoning damage with a successful Saving Throw.

Using Crushing Flight doesn't have any fall damage linked to it, so you can dive off any high spot without worrying about your own health. What it does result in is a highly ridiculous and impressive damage roll, and a guaranteed casualty. All that I ask is Halsin, please don't think about incorporating this into your bear sex.

Other useful tips being shared by the Baldur's Gate 3 community include speaking to vendors with a high Charisma character to stay rich.