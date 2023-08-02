Baldur's Gate 3 devs commit to the sick note bit by getting it localized into 12 more languages

Larian Studios has provided Baldur's Gate 3 players with a sick note to take the day off from work, in no less than 13 languages.

Last week, Larian first popped up with a very amusing "Request for Special Leave" note that all players should give their bosses if they wanted to take the day off to play Baldur's Gate 3. Or make that "day(s)" rather, because the note hands the player the power to ask their bosses for how many days away they'll need.

Hi, Larian’s legal team here. Launch day is nearly upon us. Have YOUR Baldur’s Gate 3 adventuring plans been thwarted by the forces of obligatory labour? You may be eligible for Special Dispensation. Give this note to your boss — they’ll understand. pic.twitter.com/hEz71mlpO5July 26, 2023 See more

That "sick note" for Baldur's Gate 3 players was only in English - so what about everyone else? If you happen to speak French, German, Italian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish from either Spain or Latin America, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, or Brazilian Portuguese, simply follow the link below to choose your sick letter of choice.

Hi, Larian legal here again. With launch day tomorrow, we've taken the time to have our special leave notice translated. Baldur's Gate 3 transcends language, and it's only fair your boss understands that.https://t.co/tGRfoGr8oX https://t.co/jE0Zn6LXLZAugust 2, 2023 See more

Yes, that means Larian has localized its original Baldur's Gate 3 sick note into no less than 12 different languages in total (we're not including English here). Listen, this might seem like a comical bit from Larian Studios, but you've really got to hand the studio credit for localizing the note 12 times over when facing down the launch of a game with 17,000 different endings.

And hey, considering Baldur's Gate 3 is going to be between 75 and 100 hours long for just a single playthrough, you'll need all the fake sick days off you can get.

