Baldur's Gate 3 developer "looking into alternative streaming solutions" following Stadia shutdown

The developer behind Baldur's Gate 3 has reassured fans that it is "looking into alternative streaming solutions" following Google Stadia's shutdown.

As revealed on Larian Studios' Twitter (opens in new tab) account, players who were enjoying Baldur's Gate 3 on Google Stadia don't need to say goodbye for very long, as streaming alternatives are currently being looked into.

"With Stadia shutting down today, we want to thank all Baldur's Gate 3 players there for joining our Early Access adventure," the tweet reads, "we’re sorry we didn’t get to see it through to the end, and we’re looking into alternative streaming solutions so you can keep playing. Thanks everyone!"

If you didn't know, the Baldur's Gate sequel is currently still in early access after launching in 2020. The full game is set to release in August of this year, but with Stadia officially gone from January 18, those who were playing the game on the streaming service won't be able to continue it when it releases in full. That is unless you move over to PC and play it via Steam.

Stadia players aside, it's lucky that fans are able to continue playing Baldur's Gate 3 at all as Dungeons & Dragons publisher, Wizards of the Coast, recently canceled five games and cut roles . Thankfully Baldur's Gate was unaffected, which is great news as Baldur's Gate 3 will bring the magic of D&D back to gaming in 2023 .